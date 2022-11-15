Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

