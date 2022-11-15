InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

