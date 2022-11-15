Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

IKTSY opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.