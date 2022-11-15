Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $105.61 and a 52 week high of $249.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44.

