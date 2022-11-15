iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

