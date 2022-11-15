iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of ISPC stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter worth $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iSpecimen by 78.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

