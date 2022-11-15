Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in October

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,740,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 38.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 342,657 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 101.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 431,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 217,663 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

