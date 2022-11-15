ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ITV Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITV Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.00) to GBX 75 ($0.88) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.63) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 160 ($1.88) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 135 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.48) to GBX 121 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

