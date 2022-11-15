Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on J. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 255.17 ($3.00).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

