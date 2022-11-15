James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.80 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 443.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

