Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.59) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.21). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

KOD stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

