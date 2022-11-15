Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

In other news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,752,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,895,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,679.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $325,950. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 558,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 439,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

