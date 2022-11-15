Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Short Interest Update

Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,452.0 days.

Katitas Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Katitas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.