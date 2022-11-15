Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kemper by 52.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kemper by 462.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 243,456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kemper by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

