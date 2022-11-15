Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

