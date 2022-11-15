Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.