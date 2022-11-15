L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $272.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,978 shares of company stock worth $10,819,358 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.