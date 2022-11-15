Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
