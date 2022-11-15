Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.36.
Latham Group Stock Down 15.4 %
Latham Group stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
