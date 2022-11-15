Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.36.

Latham Group stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

