Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 103,359 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,359 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

