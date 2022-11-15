Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,624 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

