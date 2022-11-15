Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.23. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.