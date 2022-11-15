Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 11,546 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.