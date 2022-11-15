Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 824,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.