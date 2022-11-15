Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,939,000 after acquiring an additional 194,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.