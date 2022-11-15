Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after purchasing an additional 233,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

