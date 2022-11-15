Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

