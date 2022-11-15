Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 63.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.