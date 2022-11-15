Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 61.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 547.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,601 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

