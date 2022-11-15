Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after buying an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after buying an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

