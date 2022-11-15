Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,095 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

