Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

