Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

