Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,597 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 206.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 46.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 60.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

