Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $72,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

