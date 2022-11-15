Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,288 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 161,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRO opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

