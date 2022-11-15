Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Azenta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Azenta

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.