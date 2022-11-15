Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

