Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,589 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.