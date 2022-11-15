Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 10.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,605 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Insider Activity at Bunge

Bunge Stock Performance

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

