Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Shares of RGA opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

