Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 108,706 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,017,000 after buying an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

