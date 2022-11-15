Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,174 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

