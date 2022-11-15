Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 191,426 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,426 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sony Group by 541.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Sony Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

About Sony Group

Shares of SONY stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

