Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,618 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

