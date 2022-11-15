Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 280,872 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

