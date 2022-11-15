Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 34,398 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.