Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.