Lifesci Capital Comments on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 389,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

