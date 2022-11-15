Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

